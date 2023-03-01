Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,938 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,700,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,763 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,835. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.73. 10,258,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,756,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 584.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.32.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.86.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

