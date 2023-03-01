Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-$1.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.16 billion-$8.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.05 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.12-$7.14 EPS.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM traded up $3.74 on Wednesday, hitting $167.35. 14,957,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,906,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.35 billion, a PE ratio of 584.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.86.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $118,225.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,781,019.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,835 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

