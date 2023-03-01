Samrat Sondhi Sells 6,290 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.6 %

EXR stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,266. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.97 and a 52-week high of $222.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.14.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.33.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.