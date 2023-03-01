Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Santos’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Santos Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SSLZY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.76. 501,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,647. Santos has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Santos in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Santos

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

Featured Articles

