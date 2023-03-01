Sapphire (SAPP) Price Hits $0.0254 on Major Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $22.95 million and $3,884.13 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,649.71 or 0.07012341 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00074551 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00028738 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00053869 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000335 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009671 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00025631 BTC.

About Sapphire

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

