Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Gap Up to $21.73

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.73, but opened at $26.67. Schrödinger shares last traded at $25.86, with a volume of 698,271 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SDGR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Schrödinger from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Schrödinger from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average of $22.93.

In other Schrödinger news, CEO Ramy Farid sold 66,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $1,222,676.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Schrödinger by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Schrödinger by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Schrödinger by 19.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Schrödinger by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 2.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

