Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII) Short Interest Up 75.0% in February

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGII remained flat at $10.21 during midday trading on Wednesday. Seaport Global Acquisition II has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11.

Get Seaport Global Acquisition II alerts:

Institutional Trading of Seaport Global Acquisition II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. DLD Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition II by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition II by 52.6% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 38,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Company Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.