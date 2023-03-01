Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Stock Performance

SNFCA stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $151.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.69. Security National Financial has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $9.96.

Institutional Trading of Security National Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNFCA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the third quarter worth about $100,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

