Sharing Services Global Co. (OTCMKTS:SHRG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sharing Services Global Co. (OTCMKTS:SHRG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 525.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sharing Services Global Stock Down 37.5 %

OTCMKTS SHRG traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,244. Sharing Services Global has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

Get Sharing Services Global alerts:

About Sharing Services Global

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Sharing Services Global Corp. engages in the marketing and distribution of health and wellness products primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through the Health and Wellness Products, and Other segments. The company was founded on April 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Sharing Services Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharing Services Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.