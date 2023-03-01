Sharing Services Global Co. (OTCMKTS:SHRG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sharing Services Global Co. (OTCMKTS:SHRG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 525.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sharing Services Global Stock Down 37.5 %
OTCMKTS SHRG traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,244. Sharing Services Global has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.
