Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Up 1,537.5% in February

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 1,537.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of SSDOY traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.97. 14,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shiseido has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $57.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

