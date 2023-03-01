Short Interest in Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Increases By 66.7%

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Buscar Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CGLD remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. 209,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,158. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. Buscar has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.12.
About Buscar
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Buscar (CGLD)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Buscar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buscar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.