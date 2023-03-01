Short Interest in Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Increases By 66.7%

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Buscar Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CGLD remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. 209,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,158. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. Buscar has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.12.

About Buscar

Buscar Co engages in the business of breeding, selling and racing of stakes level thoroughbreds. The company was founded by William Delahunte on January 19, 2010 and is headquartered in Beverly, CA.

