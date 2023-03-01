Short Interest in DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Increases By 544.3%

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 544.3% from the January 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

DENSO Price Performance

DNZOY traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $26.73. 29,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,980. DENSO has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.01.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). DENSO had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DENSO will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

