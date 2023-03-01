Short Interest in FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC) Expands By 840.0%

FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 840.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of FG Merger

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of FG Merger in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of FG Merger by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 74,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FG Merger by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in shares of FG Merger in the 3rd quarter worth $3,006,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG Merger in the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FG Merger Stock Performance

FGMC remained flat at $10.38 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,789. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13. FG Merger has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

FG Merger Company Profile

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

