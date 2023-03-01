Short Interest in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Grows By 656.1%

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,600 shares, a growth of 656.1% from the January 31st total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:LVHD traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.66. The company had a trading volume of 382,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,214. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.58. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $41.41.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
