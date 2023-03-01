Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Grows By 481.8%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 481.8% from the January 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IUS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 46,840.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IUS stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $37.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,059. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average is $36.95.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.