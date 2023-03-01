Short Interest in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Increases By 1,350.0%

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 1,350.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KAIKY remained flat at $12.14 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $14.14.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Company Profile

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Resource Transport, Product Logistics, and Others. The Dry Bulk segment offers bulk cargo services. The Energy Resource Transport segment includes energy transportation and offshore energy exploration and production support.

