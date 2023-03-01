Short Interest in LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Rises By 1,736.4%

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 1,736.4% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

OTCMKTS NXCLF remained flat at $1.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of -0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. LIFULL Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $2.14.

Get LIFULL Co.Ltd. alerts:

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Lifull Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of real estate-related information services. It operates through the following segments: HOME’S Business, Overseas Business, and Others. The HOME’S Business segment provides business support services for real estate developers, customer relationship management assistance for rental operators, and domestic real estate information through the site, LIFULL HOME’S.

Receive News & Ratings for LIFULL Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIFULL Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.