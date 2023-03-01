Short Interest in LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Rises By 1,736.4%

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 1,736.4% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
LIFULL Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
OTCMKTS NXCLF remained flat at $1.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of -0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. LIFULL Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $2.14.
LIFULL Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
