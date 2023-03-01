Short Interest in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) Increases By 2,300.0%

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Moringa Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MACA remained flat at $10.16 during trading on Wednesday. Moringa Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moringa Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Moringa Acquisition by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,125,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after buying an additional 683,517 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in Moringa Acquisition by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,001,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after buying an additional 517,500 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Moringa Acquisition by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 104,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Moringa Acquisition by 283.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 207,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 153,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

About Moringa Acquisition

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

