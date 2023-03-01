Short Interest in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Declines By 95.0%

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the January 31st total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 497,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MSD Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSDA remained flat at $10.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 278,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,061. MSD Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01.

Get MSD Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of MSD Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $77,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $110,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MSD Acquisition by 304,500.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC increased its position in shares of MSD Acquisition by 1,253.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 15,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $488,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSD Acquisition

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.