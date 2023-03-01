Short Interest in Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMHB) Increases By 800.0%

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMHB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rocky Mountain High Brands Price Performance

RMHB remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Tuesday. 12,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,386. Rocky Mountain High Brands has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.

Rocky Mountain High Brands Company Profile

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc is a lifestyle brand management company, which engages in marketing of cannabidiol and hemp-infused products to health-conscious consumers. The firm also sells naturally alkaline spring water and a water-based protein drink with caffeine and vitamins. Its product categories include beverage, food, fitness, and skin care.

