Short Interest in Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Increases By 1,083.3%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 1,083.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Ryohin Keikaku Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Ryohin Keikaku stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,783. Ryohin Keikaku has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94.
Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile
