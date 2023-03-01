Short Interest in Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Decreases By 81.3%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFRGY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48. Salvatore Ferragamo has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €14.00 ($14.89) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

