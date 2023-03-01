Short Interest in SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) Rises By 336.8%

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, an increase of 336.8% from the January 31st total of 26,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 725,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SharpLink Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of SBET traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 38,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,935. SharpLink Gaming has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68.

Get SharpLink Gaming alerts:

Institutional Trading of SharpLink Gaming

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SharpLink Gaming stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 87,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.43% of SharpLink Gaming at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm operates through the following segments: Affiliate Marketing Services (United States), Sports Gaming Client Services, Enterprise TEM, and Affiliate Marketing Services (International).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SharpLink Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpLink Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.