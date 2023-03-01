Short Interest in Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS) Increases By 92.5%

Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 92.5% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Springwater Special Situations

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations by 2,707.8% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 24,370 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Springwater Special Situations Stock Up 2.4 %

SWSS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,085. Springwater Special Situations has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07.

Springwater Special Situations Company Profile

Springwater Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

