Short Interest in TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Expands By 90.0%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the January 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TechnoPro Stock Performance

TechnoPro stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.05. 59,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,285. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08. TechnoPro has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $6.41.

TechnoPro Company Profile

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies that manages technician dispatch and contracting business related to machinery and other fields. It operates through the following business segments: Research and Development (R&D) Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, Other Domestic, and Overseas.

