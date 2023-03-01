Short Interest in TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Expands By 90.0%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the January 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TechnoPro Stock Performance
TechnoPro stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.05. 59,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,285. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08. TechnoPro has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $6.41.
TechnoPro Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TechnoPro (TCCPY)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for TechnoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.