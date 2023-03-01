Short Interest in Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Declines By 57.7%

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Waterloo Brewing Price Performance

OTCMKTS BIBLF traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.97. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,622. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. Waterloo Brewing has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.23.

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, sale, marketing and distribution of bottled, canned and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brand names. It also offers ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages under the Seagram trademark. The company was founded by James R.

