Short Interest in Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Declines By 57.7%

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Waterloo Brewing Price Performance
OTCMKTS BIBLF traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.97. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,622. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. Waterloo Brewing has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.23.
About Waterloo Brewing
