Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 123.7% from the January 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Silver One Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SLVRF remained flat at $0.16 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,303. Silver One Resources has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.
About Silver One Resources
