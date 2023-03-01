Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 123.7% from the January 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SLVRF remained flat at $0.16 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,303. Silver One Resources has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.

Silver One Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the operation of its silver assets including Candelaria Silver, Cherokee, Peñasco Quemado, La Frazada, and Pluton projects. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, USA, and Mexico.

