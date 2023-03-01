SingularityNET Achieves Market Capitalization of $649.16 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 1st. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 39.5% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $649.16 million and $348.93 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,394,565 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,203,675,760 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,204,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.52952676 USD and is up 13.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $410,749,667.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

