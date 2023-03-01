Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Short Interest Update

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the January 31st total of 367,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 792,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Sio Gene Therapies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIOX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 47,284 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 1,669.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 75,573 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Sio Gene Therapies Stock Performance

SIOX stock remained flat at $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday. 279,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,474. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focuses on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis, such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

Featured Stories

