SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Update

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of SMTGY traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.40. 102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28. SMA Solar Technology has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

SMA Solar Technology AG engages in the development, production and sale of solar inverters and monitoring systems for solar power systems. It operates its business through the following segments: Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy. The Residential segment caters to global markets for small photovoltaic (PV) systems with and without connection to a smart home solution.

