Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Declares $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.
Source Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 30.5% annually over the last three years.
Source Capital Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE SOR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,373. Source Capital has a one year low of $34.43 and a one year high of $42.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.43.
About Source Capital
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
