Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Declares $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

Source Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 30.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE SOR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,373. Source Capital has a one year low of $34.43 and a one year high of $42.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Source Capital by 19.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Source Capital by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Source Capital by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Source Capital in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Source Capital by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

