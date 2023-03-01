South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Short Interest Update

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the January 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

South Star Battery Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STSBF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.34. 40,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,890. South Star Battery Metals has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile

South Star Battery Metals Corp. is focused on the acquisition and development of near-term mine production projects in Brazil to maximize shareholder value. Its Santa Cruz project consists of approved exploration licenses covering approximately located in a producing graphite district. The company was founded on November 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

