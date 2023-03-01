SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,500 shares, a growth of 1,669.8% from the January 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,213,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SPYR Price Performance
OTCMKTS SPYR remained flat at $0.00 on Wednesday. 56,087,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,482,901. SPYR has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.
About SPYR
