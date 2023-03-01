SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,500 shares, a growth of 1,669.8% from the January 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,213,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SPYR Price Performance

OTCMKTS SPYR remained flat at $0.00 on Wednesday. 56,087,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,482,901. SPYR has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

About SPYR

SPYR, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and resell of Apple compatible products with an emphasis on the smart home market. It also identifies and acquires companies developing artificial intelligence and smart-technology products. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

