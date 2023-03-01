Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Short Interest Update

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 442.9% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNG. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stabilis Solutions by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 102,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

Stabilis Solutions Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of SLNG traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 21,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02. Stabilis Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.