Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Acquired by First Capital Advisors Group LLC.

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 224.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 73.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STLA traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,144,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,477,997. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $18.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45.

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America, Enlarged Europe, Middle East and Africa, and China, India and Asia Pacific.

