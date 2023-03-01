Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 13,474 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $659,417.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,037,429.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Monday, January 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,370 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $223,177.20.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,212 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $324,784.60.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $103,783.20.

On Friday, December 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,660 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $70,218.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,645 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $101,329.95.

Natera Trading Up 11.8 %

NTRA stock traded up $5.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,984,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average of $43.80. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $65.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. Natera had a negative net margin of 70.34% and a negative return on equity of 109.07%. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,083,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Natera by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Natera by 285.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 78,630 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Natera during the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NTRA. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.