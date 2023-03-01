StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Startek (NYSE:SRT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Startek in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Startek alerts:

Startek Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRT opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. Startek has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Startek

Startek Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Startek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Startek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Startek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Startek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Startek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 16.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Startek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Startek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.