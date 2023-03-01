StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Startek (NYSE:SRT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Startek in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Startek Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SRT opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. Startek has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Startek
Startek Company Profile
Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Startek (SRT)
