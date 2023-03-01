StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

BPTH opened at $1.81 on Friday. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bio-Path

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPTH. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the third quarter worth about $81,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

See Also

