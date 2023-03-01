StockNews.com Lowers Materion (NYSE:MTRN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Materion Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $111.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.29. Materion has a 52-week low of $64.89 and a 52-week high of $114.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Materion Dividend Announcement

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. Materion had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Materion’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Materion will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

Insider Activity at Materion

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $266,530.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Materion by 100,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Materion by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Materion by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 60,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 24,953 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Materion by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Materion by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

