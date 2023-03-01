StockNews.com Lowers Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) to Hold

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $90.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Stock Up 0.7 %

Meritage Homes stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.23. The stock had a trading volume of 356,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,405. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.50. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $88,588.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,615 shares in the company, valued at $412,688.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $88,588.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,283 shares of company stock worth $145,894 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,473,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,054,000 after purchasing an additional 350,204 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $23,752,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,345,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 277.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after buying an additional 210,811 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.