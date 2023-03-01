StockNews.com Lowers Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) to Hold

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $90.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.86.
Meritage Homes Stock Up 0.7 %
Meritage Homes stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.23. The stock had a trading volume of 356,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,405. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.50. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $88,588.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,615 shares in the company, valued at $412,688.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $88,588.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,283 shares of company stock worth $145,894 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,473,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,054,000 after purchasing an additional 350,204 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $23,752,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,345,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 277.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after buying an additional 210,811 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
