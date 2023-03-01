StockNews.com Upgrades Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) to “Hold”

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Compugen in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,387. The firm has a market cap of $68.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.58. Compugen has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 47.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 24,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 26,097 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

