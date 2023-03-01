StockNews.com Upgrades Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) to Hold

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $32.42. The company had a trading volume of 338,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,427. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.43. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $38.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Activity

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $238.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $3,239,255.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,482 shares in the company, valued at $11,629,291.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $634,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,243.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $3,239,255.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,629,291.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Premier Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $36,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,132,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,733,000 after buying an additional 452,218 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 37.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,453,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,005,000 after buying an additional 394,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,609,000 after buying an additional 366,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.