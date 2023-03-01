Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.10-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $960.00 million-$990.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $874.30 million. Stoneridge also updated its FY 2027 guidance to EPS.
Several research firms recently commented on SRI. TheStreet raised Stoneridge from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Stoneridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
SRI traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $23.91. 83,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,146. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.39 million, a PE ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.34. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $25.87.
Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
