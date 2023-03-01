Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.10-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $960.00 million-$990.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $874.30 million. Stoneridge also updated its FY 2027 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SRI. TheStreet raised Stoneridge from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Stoneridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge Stock Performance

SRI traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $23.91. 83,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,146. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.39 million, a PE ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.34. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Institutional Trading of Stoneridge

About Stoneridge

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 940.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 11,187 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.