Stratis (STRAX) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00002609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $89.99 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,649.71 or 0.07012341 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00074551 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00028738 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00053869 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000335 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009671 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00025631 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 146,627,667 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies’ needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel.

The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them.

On the 12th of November, 2020, Stratis lauched a new blockchain and finalized their token swap. The new Mainnet enables flexibility and allows development in a more agile manner, while providing a platform for the development and deployment of DeFi based Smart Contracts.

In the [official STRAX Blockchain launch announcement](https://www.stratisplatform.com/2020/09/25/introducing-strax/), Stratis lists the following enhancements to the platform:

Block Reward Increase and Cirrus Sidechain Incentivization, Block Time Reduction, Cold-Staking Activation, Cross-Chain-Transfer Time Reduction, Improvement to Blockchain data stores, Increase of OPRETURN Capacity, Masternode Dynamic Membership, Masternode Collateral Increase, Removal of Legacy Node Support, Segregated Witness Activation.

STRAX distribution was performed by an automated script executed on the 12th of November 2020 crediting those who had participated in the initial Token Swap period.

Token Swap requests after the initial Token Swap period (15th October 2020 until 9 AM GMT on 12th November 2020) will be subject to an additional defined manual process to prove ownership of funds instead process defined above.”

Stratis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.