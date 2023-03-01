Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0005

Substratum (SUB) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $185,802.51 and $116.26 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 53.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010604 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00042008 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00030931 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002238 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00022381 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00219543 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,735.12 or 0.99994887 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00055151 USD and is up 13.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $318.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.