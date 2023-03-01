SVB Securities Cuts Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target to $17.00

Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at SVB Securities from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SVB Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.22% from the company’s previous close.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Veradigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Veradigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Veradigm from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Veradigm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Veradigm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.38. 1,578,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,010. Veradigm has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veradigm

In related news, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $159,185.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,365.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Veradigm news, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of Veradigm stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $159,185.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,365.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of Veradigm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $796,684.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 180,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 52,387 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Veradigm by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 83,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 59,081 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Veradigm in the 3rd quarter worth $2,092,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Veradigm in the 2nd quarter worth $12,807,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Veradigm

(Get Rating)

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.