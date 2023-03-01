SwissBorg Hits Market Cap of $216.96 Million (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 1st. One SwissBorg token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000916 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. SwissBorg has a total market cap of $216.96 million and approximately $283,863.61 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SwissBorg Token Profile

SwissBorg’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com. SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SwissBorg Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is a company that aims to decentralize wealth management by creating a community-centric platform called the Wealth App. The app allows users to buy, sell, and exchange digital assets securely, and invest with 18 fiat currencies using their cutting-edge MPC keyless technology. The CHSB token is the core of their ecosystem and offers benefits such as staking, protect and burn program, voting rights, and rewards through the SwissBorg DAO. SwissBorg believes in blockchain technology and wants to empower people to control their wealth, leading to a world of decentralized nations where everyone is rewarded fairly for their contributions. The company is based in Switzerland, has an international team of over 75 people, and holds two Estonian licenses for providing Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using US dollars.

