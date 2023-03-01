Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 330.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Talanx Stock Performance

Shares of Talanx stock remained flat at C$34.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.77. Talanx has a one year low of C$34.49 and a one year high of C$34.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Societe Generale dropped their price target on Talanx from $49.50 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

About Talanx

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

See Also

