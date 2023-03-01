TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Short Interest Update

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 786.7% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TechPrecision Stock Performance

Shares of TechPrecision stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $7.99. 4,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $275.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.50 and a beta of 0.59. TechPrecision has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $8.07.

Get TechPrecision alerts:

About TechPrecision

(Get Rating)

See Also

Techprecision Corp. engages in the business of metal fabrication and precision machining. It focuses on the manufacture of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and systems. The company was founded by Andrew A. Levy in February 2005 and is headquartered in Westminster, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for TechPrecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechPrecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.