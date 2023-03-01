TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Short Interest Update

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 786.7% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
TechPrecision Stock Performance
Shares of TechPrecision stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $7.99. 4,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $275.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.50 and a beta of 0.59. TechPrecision has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $8.07.
About TechPrecision
