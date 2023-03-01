TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.85

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.85 and traded as high as $8.07. TechPrecision shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 38,033 shares changing hands.

TechPrecision Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $275.18 million, a P/E ratio of -399.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94.

TechPrecision Company Profile

Techprecision Corp. engages in the business of metal fabrication and precision machining. It focuses on the manufacture of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and systems. The company was founded by Andrew A. Levy in February 2005 and is headquartered in Westminster, MA.

